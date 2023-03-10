Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Jobs report out Friday

A new jobs report will be released Friday.

Consensus estimates are for job gains to weigh in at 205,000, according to analysts at Refinitiv, with an expected unemployment rate of 3.4%.

Last month’s jobs report was much stronger than expected.

Chamber of commerce calls for regulation on AI

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the largest pro-business lobbying group in the country, released a report on generative artificial intelligence.

The chamber called on lawmakers to create some sort of regulation around the ballooning technology but didn’t offer any suggestions on how this should be done.

The report noted that AI is projected to add $13 trillion in global economic growth by 2030.

Report: Nearly 1 million users looked up how to leave Instagram

The security website VPNOverview analyzed the internet search trends for the 30 most popular apps to see which ones people were most interested in dumping.

It found more than 900,000 searches in the past six months on how to delete Instagram, which was the highest search volume of any app.

Facebook was a distant second with 385,000 searches, followed by Snapchat and Twitter.

Entities connected to Musk buying land in texas

Entities connected to Elon Musk and his companies have reportedly been acquiring thousands of acres of land in Texas with the hope of starting a town where his employees could live and work.

The Wall Street Journal reports these entities have purchased at least 3,500 acres near Austin and are in the process of working toward incorporating a town called Snailbrook.

Vinyl records outsell CDs for first time since 1987

About 41 million vinyl albums were sold in 2022, compared to 33 million CDs.

The figures contributed to another banner year for the music industry. Sales of recorded music rose 6% to a record $15.9 billion last year for a seventh straight year of growth, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.

Vinyl’s resurgence has been fueled by indie-rock fans, many of whom are convinced that LPs have superior sound quality, and young people who are attracted to the nostalgia of playing records.