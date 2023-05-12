Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Fridaty’s business headlines with Jane King.

Twitter owner Elon Musk says he’s selected a new CEO

Twitter owner Elon Musk said earlier he had picked a new chief executive, without naming the person. The Wall Street Journal reports NBCUniversal’s head of advertising, Linda Yaccarino, is in talks to become the new CEO of Twitter. Twitter insiders want the current head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin. Whoever the new CEO is will take over in about 6 weeks.

Southwest Airlines Co-Pilots’ union said its members had approved a strike mandate by an overwhelming majority ahead of the busy summer travel season. 98% voted in favor. Southwest said the vote result will not impact its operations. U.S. prices of baby food and formula reach an all-time high. U.S. prices of baby food and formula jumped by the most on record to an all-time high last month. Suppliers blame the cost of adjusting to new government guidance aimed at avoiding another widespread shortage. From a year ago, prices are up 8.8%.

Google will label fake images created with its AI

Google will embed information called markup inside images created by its ai models that will warn people it was originally created by a computer. The move is the most significant effort by a big technology company so far to label and classify output from so-called generative AI.