Friday’s business headlines

May jobs report due Friday

Friday’s jobs report will likely show another strong month of hiring in May.

Economists expect to see that the U.S. added 190,000 jobs last month, but the unemployment rate is expected to rise slightly to 3.5%

Visa: International travel driving credit card purchases

VISA says travel — especially international travel — is driving credit card purchases.

However, credit card delinquencies are at the highest since 2008, and student loan payments will resume in August.

Meanwhile, a survey by Kinect found that 3 out of 4 Americans say the process of getting to the airport, checking bags, passing through security, and getting to the gate now takes longer than the flight itself.

Costco: Shopping habits show signs of recession

Costco executives told investors that recent shopper habits are sending telltale signals that a recession is on the way.

Particularly, customers are avoiding pricey beef products and instead are buying cheaper meats that include pork and chicken.

Cost-efficient canned meats and fish — products with longer shelf lives — are also increasing in popularity.

Medicare likely to cover Alzheimer’s drugs

FDA-approved drugs for Alzheimer’s Disease will likely be covered by Medicare.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services says it will require physicians to collect data on how well the drugs perform in the real world.

Two new Alzheimer’s drugs are currently available only to patients who are enrolled in clinical trials.

SmartAsset: Childcare costs $21k per year per child

Having kids isn’t cheap.

Research from SmartAsset says it costs about 21 thousand dollars a year for a child — but that varies widely depending on where you live, with California having five of the most expensive cities for childcare.

Childcare alone is half the annual cost of raising a child in the U.S.