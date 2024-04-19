Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mortgage rates rise, but home buying still brisk

The average rate on the 30-year fixed mortgage sits around 7.5%, the highest level since mid-November of last year, according to Mortgage News Daily.

Even with rates higher, however, mortgage applications to purchase a home rose 5% last week compared with the previous week. Demand was still lower than a year ago.

Americans delay life events due to student debt

A new poll says most student loan borrowers have delayed major life events due to debt. According to the Lumina Foundation-Gallup 2024 State of Higher Education study, 35% say their loans have kept them from re-enrolling in a postsecondary program and finishing their degree.

Purchasing a home is the most commonly delayed event, named by 29% of borrowers while buying a car, moving out of their parent’s home, and starting their own business followed closely behind.

It paid off for Netflix to crack down on password sharing. It just wrapped up its strongest first quarter for new sign-ups since the pandemic.

The company added 9.33 million subscribers in the first quarter, more than five times the number of customers it added during the same period a year earlier.

Fruit and vegetables laden with pesticides

About 20% of all fruits and vegetables examined by consumer reports in a new report revealed an “Unhealthy dose of dangerous pesticides.”

Consumer reports say the fruits and vegetables with the most at risk were blueberries, bell peppers, potatoes, green beans, and kale.

It recommends buying alternatives, rinsing vegetables, and buying organic.

Pepsi to launch two new flavors for summer

Pepsi is introducing two limited-edition flavors in what the brand says will “Punch up the quintessential American bbq:” Pepsi lime and Pepsi peach.

Both flavors will be available to purchase soon nationwide and will come in both 12-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles.

According to Pepsi, 80% of americans prefer outdoor BBQs to dining out.