Meet Wendy’s new drive-thru worker: An AI chatbot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wendy’s has announced it is preparing to launch a test run of a new AI chatbot, which will take over manning the drive-thru in place of human employees.

According to Wendy’s, the AI bot will be able to take orders, process transactions, and more.

What do you think are some downfalls of replacing humans with AI?