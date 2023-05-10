Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Meet Wendy’s new drive-thru worker: An AI chatbot

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wendy’s has announced it is preparing to launch a test run of a new AI chatbot, which will take over manning the drive-thru in place of human employees.

According to Wendy’s, the AI bot will be able to take orders, process transactions, and more.

What do you think are some downfalls of replacing humans with AI?

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Neighbors want to crack down on absentee rental property owners
Local News /
Dutch suspect in Natalee Holloway disappearance will be sent from Peru to US to face fraud charges
National News /
Cambridge City police requesting help in locating missing woman
Local News /
Southport’s Night of Engineering designed to help kids with disabilities
Education /