Meijer Grocery posts 250 job openings at new Noblesville location

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Meijer plans to hire 250 people for a new grocery-only store and a new gas station and convenience store in Noblesville.

Unlike a supercenter, the Meijer Grocery will only sell produce, meat, and goods for health and beauty care, babies and pets. The grocery also will have a deli, a bakery and a pharmacy. It also will sell flowers, greeting cards and party supplies.

A Meijer Express, a gas station and convenience store, also will be opening near the grocery.

A news release from Meijer did not specify employees’ compensation but called it “competitive and based on experience level and specific skills” with “access to health insurance and the option for 401k retirement planning.”

The Meijer Grocery and Express will be at 5956 Promenade Shops Blvd., which is northeast of the intersection of State Road 32 and Hazel Dell Road. That’s an area with several stores and restaurants.

Potential applicants were asked to go to jobs.meijer.com/stores, find the “Search New Store Open Jobs” section, and then look for jobs for the Noblesville location. Interviews were expected to happen in early May, the release says.

On Thursday night, the job listings posted in the past two to three weeks included bakery supervisors, cake decorators, cashiers, customer service department supervisors, customer service employees, deli-bakery employees, food clerks, gas station clerks, inventory employees, meat cutters, office cashiers, overnight department managers, overnight stocking clerks, parking lot attendants, pharmacy technicians, price associates, receivers of store deliveries, and store detectives. The website offers job descriptions and requirements.

The Noblesville Meijer Grocery will be 90,000 square feet. Most newer Meijer supercenters are about 150,000 square feet.

Hamilton County has three Meijer supercenters, and another on 96th Street near I-69 in Indianapolis just south of the border with Fishers. The Meijer supercenter in Noblesville is off State Road 37 on Mercantile Boulevard. The Carmel, Noblesville and Westfield Meijer supercenters also have Meijer Express locations.

Meijer is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The retailer opened its first Meijer Grocery locations in January 2023 in metropolitan Detroit.