Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Study: Caitlin Clark could boost local economy

According to a study conducted by Dr. Michael hicks from the Miller College of Business at Ball State University, Caitlin Clark’s addition to the Fever roster is expected to bring an estimated 26,000 more fans to Fever games.

Report: Indiana in middle of pack on environmental consciousness

Indiana was found to be in the middle of states for environmental consciousness, according to a new survey done by Avocado Green Mattress.

Median annual wage in Indiana is $45,470

The Bureau of Labor Statistics says Indiana’s median wage is $45,470. Massachusetts tops the rankings with the highest median wage of $60,690 for individual workers, while Mississippi has the lowest median wage in the country at $37,500.

Study: Kids need four new daily activities to stay entertained

A new survey found the average parent has to come up with four new activities daily to keep their children entertained.

Restaurants to offer tax day deals

Krispy Kreme announced that customers can purchase an original glazed or assorted dozen in-store and get a second original glazed dozen for the price of sales tax in their state.