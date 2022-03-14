Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Chance of recession increasing

Goldman Sachs’ economists said the chance of a recession in the United States over the next year has risen as high as 35%.

Rising commodity prices will likely result in a drag on consumer spending as households — and lower-income households in particular — are forced to spend a larger share of income on food and gas. Wells Fargo said it expects a recession in Europe but not the U.S.

IRS aims to hire more than 5,000 more workers

The Internal Revenue Service is looking to hire more than 5,000 additional workers in the middle of tax season as returns continue to roll in and pile up for the backlogged agency.

The federal tax collection agency announced this week that both temporary and permanent positions will be available at its service processing centers in Austin, Texas, Kansas City, Missouri, and Ogden, Utah.

Rural hospitals in danger of shutting down

At least 40% of rural U.S. hospitals are in danger of shutting down and leaving millions of people in smaller and less affluent communities without a nearby emergency and critical care facility.

That’s the conclusion of the Center for Healthcare Quality and Payment Reform, whose recent study see 500 hospitals at immediate risk for closing within two years and more than 300 others at high risk within five years.

New AI tool sports heart disease in 20 seconds

A new computer tool can spot heart disease in 20 seconds, a study found. That is nearly 40 times faster than experienced medics.

It uses artificial intelligence to read complex MRI scans in record time and does so more accurately than humans.

It was developed by researchers at University College London and Barts Heart Centre.

Doctors are alerted to potential heart problems before the patient is even out of the scanner.