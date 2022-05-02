Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

iSeeCars.com names Indy’s best-selling cars

The top-selling used car in Indianapolis is the Toyota Corolla, which spends about 24 days on the market before being sold, according to iSeeCars.com.

The top-selling new car locally is the Hyundai Palisade, which spends an average of 34 days on the market.

The Tesla Model X is the fastest-selling used car nationwide.

HomeLight: 70% of new homeowners have regrets

Among recent homebuyers, 70% have at least one regret, according to a recent survey by online real estate marketplace HomeLight.

One of the top regrets, cited by roughly 1 in 5 of those surveyed, was underestimating the total cost of buying a home.

Other common regrets were about the home’s location, buying a home too quickly, and the unexpected cost of repairs or maintenance.

Nearly 30M children plan on going to summer camp

Some 26 million children nationwide are expected to be enrolled in camps this year after schools wind down in just a few weeks.

The president and CEO of the American Camp Association says demand is extremely strong for camps as parents are desperate for their kids to be out in nature with their peers and away from tech devices after two years of social distancing.

Camp fees are estimated to jump 10% to 15% this summer over 2021.

Netflix stock performing poorly

Netflix is the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 so far this year. It has fallen more than 70% from its peak last November.

The streaming service is losing subscribers and has spent heavily on new programs.

Tropicana introduces cereal made for orange juice

Tropicana is introducing a new cereal that’s made specifically for orange juice.

Tropicana Crunch, a crispy honey almond cereal, will be available starting May 4, which also happens to be National Orange Juice Day.

The cereal box features a smiling orange holding a spoon and orange juice being poured into a bowl of almond cereal. It also comes with a paper straw.