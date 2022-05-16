Monday’s business headlines

Business

FDA approves Lily diabetes drug

The Food and Drug Administration said Friday it had approved Mounjaro, a new injection for Type 2 diabetes made by Eli Lilly that lowers blood sugar and can help patients lose weight.

Mounjaro is seen by investors as key to Eli Lilly’s fortunes and is one reason that the company’s stock is up 50% over the past year.

U.S. gasoline futures make record gains

U.S. gasoline futures extended gains to top $4 a gallon for the first time ever. Oil is also higher.

The global fuels market has tightened as many buyers shun Russian imports. An easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China could drive oil up even more.

Reports shows employers spy on workers’ call, emails

Work from home hasn’t stopped companies from spying on workers. The Economist reports calls and emails are monitored using ever more advanced software.

It even says some companies are using artificial intelligence to track Zoom calls, keyboard strokes and voices to detect productivity.

Any day now, perhaps as soon as today, Apple will almost certainly release its last update to IOS 15. It’s expected to have a new Apple Pay cash where users can receive and send money from their cash card.

There is a gentle upgrade coming for podcasts, allowing new settings so you can limit how many episodes are kept in your valuable on-device storage and automatically deleting older ones. And a new classical music streaming service.

Six Flags get rid of unlimited dining pass

Six Flags has done away with its unlimited dining pass after a series of videos appeared in the past few months on Tiktok, showing people how to take advantage of the feature and obtain thousands of dollars worth of food.