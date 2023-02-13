Business

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

More Starbucks stars now required for rewards

Starbucks will change its reward program Monday, increasing the number of stars necessary to redeem products such as drinks or branded merchandise.

It now takes 100 stars to get a free hot coffee or tea, for example — twice the 50 stars needed now.

You’ll need to rack up more stars to get frappuccinos and sandwiches.

Subway phasing out pre-sliced deli meats

Subway will phase out the use of pre-sliced deli meats and outfit every location with a meat slicer.

The sandwich previously announced it would make the big change over the first half of 2023.

Subway currently slices meat at a central facility and ships it to restaurants but says the new method will save on costs.

40% admit to lying to their partner about finances

Forty percent of Americans married or living with a partner admit to lying or hiding money, according to a bankrate.com survey.

Around 12% of adults who are married, in a civil partnership, or living with a partner admitted to having a separate credit card, while 9% admitted to keeping their debt hidden from their partner and 6% said that they have a completely separate checking account.

Average babysitting rate spiked nearly 10% last year

The national shortage of childcare workers is continuing to hit parents in the pocket, with the average babysitting rate spiking nearly 10% last year to $22.68 an hour. It’s the second year in a row that babysitter pay has climbed faster than inflation, Axios reports.

Owning a pet makes dating profiles more attractive

Having a cat in your dating profile could make you more attractive, according to a new poll.

A survey conducted by OnePoll for the brand World’s Best Cat Litter found that 72% of respondents consider owning a pet to be “attractive,” regardless of their own relationship or pet ownership status.