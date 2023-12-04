Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Alaska Airlines will buy Hawaiian Airlines

Alaska Air said on Sunday that it has entered an agreement to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion. The deal will unlock more destinations and expand access throughout the Pacific region.

Biden Admin. to restock strategic oil reserves

The Biden Administration plans to buy 2.7 million barrels of oil to help replenish the nation’s much-depleted emergency stockpile.

Apple has released another update for iOS that aims to patch two possible security exploits.

Southwest Airline pilots near new labor deal

Southwest Airlines and its pilots’ union were nearing a new labor deal ahead of the holiday season. Reuters reports that the agreement could take a couple of weeks to sort out some outstanding issues.