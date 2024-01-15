Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

A new Citi survey performed by YouGov shows most adults think they can fend off financial scams – but more than 27% reported falling victim to them at some point.

It doesn’t have to be the holidays to be prime time for fraudsters and scammers.

Keep an eye out for common scam strategies. Scammers often base their scams on major world events such as news and seasonal holidays and bank impersonation scams and package delivery scams are both common.

One common denominator is that we get busy or think we won’t ever be a victim.

While many Americans believe they can spot a scam, more than 25% do become victims.

However, don’t think of all scams as one specific scenario, as scams constantly evolve.

Tips to avoid being a victim include: