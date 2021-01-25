New airline arriving at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A new airline will soon be flying out of the Indianapolis International Airport.

Sun Country Air will begin flying out of Indianapolis International Airport on May 28, according to the airport.

The new airline will offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Minneapolis-St. Paul on Mondays and Fridays in the summer.

The airline will add nonstop flights from Indy to Orlando on Sept. 21.

“Now travelers headed to Minneapolis will have more nonstop options out of Indy, and an additional option in the fall to Orlando – which is Indy’s number-one vacation destination,” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “These flights tie in perfectly for those ready for a summer vacation.”

Sun Country Air is based in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

