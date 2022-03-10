Thursday’s business headlines

Business

New inflation numbers released

Inflation numbers spiked to 7.9% in the last year, the largest spike since 1982.

Brief drop in mortgage rates sparks mini refinance boom

A brief drop in mortgage rates sparked a mini refinance boom.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances decreased to 4.09% from 4.15% for loans with a 20% down payment.

Coal helps drive energy-related carbon dioxide emissions to record highs

The International Energy Agency pinpoints coal use as being the main driver behind the growth.

Even though coal use jumped, the IEA also notes how renewables and nuclear managed to supply a bigger share of electricity generation than the fossil fuel in 2021.

Coal still remains an important part of providing electricity.

Porsche suspends production of electric models

Porsche has suspended production of its electric model line due to supply chain disruptions caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

The issues primarily stem from short supplies of a wiring harness that is manufactured in Ukraine.

1 in 5 U.S.. adults quit job last year

The Pew Research Center says about one in five non-retired U.S. Adults said they quit a job last year, with the majority citing low pay, no opportunity for advancement and feeling disrespected at work as reasons why they left.

The share jumped to 37% among those younger than 30, more than double the proportion of those ages 30 to 49 who did the same.