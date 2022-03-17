Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Rent inflation reaches another record

U.S. rent inflation reached yet another record in January, fueled by red-hot markets such as Miami.

Single-family rental prices jumped 12.6% from a year earlier, according to the latest CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index.

The Sun Belt experienced the biggest gains by far, with Miami’s asking rents up almost 39%.

Kohl’s may get new owner

Kohl’s may soon have a new owner.

Reports say Hudson’s Bay Company, the Canadian department store and owner of Saks Fifth Avenue, is considering making a bid for Kohl’s.

Another report says the private equity firm Sycamore may also make a bid.

Amazon purchase of MGM approved in Europe

Amazon’s purchase of MGM has the green light in Europe.

The proposed deal, which was announced last May, would give Amazon access to an extensive film and TV catalog, including James Bond movies, that could better position its Prime video streaming service to compete with more dominant rivals such as Netflix.

It is still awaiting approval in the U.S.

Bird flu leads to raised egg prices

Bird flu is back in the U.S., including in Indiana, forcing farmers to kill flocks and pushing up egg prices at a time of rampant food inflation.

The lost production is starting to push up egg prices right before Easter, a time of peak demand, according to egg buyers with spoke with Bloomberg.

More expensive commodity egg prices could soon trickle down to grocery stores, adding to pain that consumers are already feeling with inflation.