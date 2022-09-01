Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Mitch Daniels: Student loan bailout a “cynically political” reward

Purdue University president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels calls President Biden’s student loan bailout a “cynically political” reward to wealthy universities and makes those who never went to college pay for those who did and now can’t pay their bills.

He says if it is not reversed, it will have negative long-term consequences like encouraging even more student debt and punishing those who lived up to their responsibilities.

Monday to Wednesday flights are cheaper

Stop booking your flights on Fridays.

Flights that take off between monday and Wednesday can be between 12% and 20% cheaper than weekend flights, according to Google, which sifted through five years of data.

American Airlines worse than any other u.S. Carrier

Through the first six months of this year, American Airlines was worse than any other U.S. carrier at reuniting passengers with their checked luggage.

The U.S. Department of Transportation says American it “mishandled” 8.7 bags for every 1,000 check-in pieces of luggage on flights from January through June.

Top chains expect holiday shopping discounts

Executives at Best Buy, Ulta, Gap, and other top chains have said in recent weeks that they are expecting a shopping season packed with discounts.

Shoppers will likely find discounts on clothing, televisions, beauty products, sporting goods, and other items.

Walmart says it will offer a wider selection of toys for less than $50 and $25.

Some chains have stockpiled too much inventory in recent months and will increase promotions to try to sell the glut of goods during the holidays.

Chewy: Inflation impacts pet owners

Pet owners hit hard by inflation are not spoiling their dogs and cats with new toys and treats.

Instead, they are rationing their dollars on food and other pet essentials, according to research by Chewy.