Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation impacting holiday travel plans

Higher costs are already disrupting Americans’ holiday plans.

According to a new survey by Bankrate, about eight in 10, or 79%, of those surveyed said they are changing their plans due to inflation and rising prices.

Economists predict more online sales for the holidays

According to a new report out Thursday morning, economists at Deloitte forecast growth of 13.5% in e-commerce sales this holiday season, pushing sales up to $262 billion.

The analysts expect overall holiday sales to grow by a smaller 4%-6%

Analysts predict future of Twitter after Elon Musk deal

Layoffs, a purge of spam accounts, and Trump’s return are all things analysts expect will happen at Twitter once Elon Musk buys the company.

If the deal closes Friday, as CNBC reports, former President Donald Trump could be back on Twitter by the mid-term elections.

Google Pixel 7, Pixel watch unveiling Thursday

Google was set to unveil the new Pixel 7 smartphone and the Pixel Watch in New York on Thursday.

Google was staying mostly tight-lipped, but tech experts say both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will feature an updated tensor chip. This is Google’s custom processor that takes advantage of the company’s AI systems.

Axios: More electric vehicle owners not switching back to gas

An increasing percentage of electric vehicle owners are choosing EVs over gas for their next vehicle.

Axios reports that between 2021 and 2022, the share of EV owners who went back to gas cars decreased by around 17%.