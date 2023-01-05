Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

November jobs report: 1.7 openings for each worker

U.S. job openings were 10.5 million in November, more than analysts expected.

There were still about 1.7 job openings for each job seeker in November, which was unchanged from October, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

GM reclaims U.S. auto sales title from Toyota

General Motors is back as the top U.S. automaker, in terms of sales.

It dethroned Toyota in 2022.

Toyota was hit especially hard by supply chain shortages and its cars got more expensive last year.

Green lending tops fossil fuel for first time

For the first time, more money was raised in the debt markets for climate-friendly projects than for fossil-fuel companies.

Big oil companies chose to get cash elsewhere, and the rising price of oil in 2022 increased profits for big oil, making them less dependent on loans.

Microsoft to add artificial intelligence to bing search

Microsoft wants to bring artificial intelligence to search engines.

It plans to launch a version of Bing backed by AI.

Microsoft hopes to mimic human-like conversation based on user prompts that can respond to a large range of questions while imitating human speaking styles.

Stellantis investing millions into flying electric vehicles

Stellantis, the parent of Chrysler and Dodge, is stepping up its investment in flying electric vehicles.

It will invest $150 million dollars in Archer, which plans to produce its first batch of electric flying vehicles by 2025.