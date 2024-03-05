Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

More teachers are leaving the profession

Teachers leaving the profession is down from its peak in 2022, but remains higher than normal. A Wall Street Journal analysis of data found the elected rate is likely due to a combination of factors.

JetBlue & Spirit Airlines terminating merger

Low-cost carriers JetBlue and Spirit agreed to terminate their $3.8 billion merger agreement after facing significant regulatory and legal hurdles.

Amazon says AI initiative is helping sustainability goals

Amazon says its unique approach to artificial intelligence is helping advance and innovate on sustainability goals.

Apple fined nearly $2 billion over music streaming apps

Apple has been fined nearly $2 billion in Europe over music-streaming apps. The EU fine comes after a yearslong probe into the iPhone maker’s app store practices.

Company expanding testing on ‘robo-taxis’

Google’s robo-taxi, Waymo, will now be taking on more challenging driving situations, and has been approved to be tested outside of San Francisco and Los Angeles.