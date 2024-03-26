Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Employment remains below pre-pandemic levels

Employment in nearly one-third of U.S. states remains below pre-pandemic levels including in Kentucky and Indiana.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show Indiana has lost about 1,900 workers.

Nationally, the labor market has recovered and more people are working than before the pandemic, but an analysis by Industry and Geography shows that the job market is very different than it once was.

Facility fees make medical appointments more expensive

Unexpected “facility fees” are making routine doctor visits even more expensive, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis .

As hospitals increasingly acquire smaller medical groups, they’re tacking hospital fees onto visits to outpatient centers, increasing the price of standard medical care by hundreds of dollars.

Study: Global warming to drive inflation higher

A new study says global warming and extreme heat will drive inflation higher.

In the next decade, climate change could bump up food inflation by as much as 3% per year.

The Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research blames the effects of global warming and extreme heat.

Plume: Wires better for internet connection

A new report shows that old-fashioned wires are still best when it comes to delivering the internet to your home.

The study from Plume benchmarked wires against 5G, satellites, and dishes.

Traditional wire internet connections beat the wireless alternatives in terms of reliability, consistency, and speed.