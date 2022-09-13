Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Inflation report expected Tuesday

Analysts expect the new inflation report, out Tuesday morning, to show overall prices are easing.

Fuel prices have fallen and housing has gone down, as well, in the past month.

Still, when compared to a year ago, the price of a grocery basket filled with commonly-purchased items is expected to be up 8% from a year ago.

Kroger launching new “Smart Way” label

Kroger announced the launch of “Smart Way,” a budget-friendly private label that will include about 150 products.

The newly-branded items will be easy to spot due to the brightly colored signage.

Current Smart Way products include well-priced canned goods, jarred pickles, dish soaps, bread, napkins, and more. Other items are expected to be available in the fall.

WalletHub: Indiana ranks 19th for credit card debt

According to the latest credit card debt study by WalletHub, Indiana ranks number 19 in the U.S. when it comes to the biggest debt increase in the country.

The average household in Indiana owes an average of $6,932 dollars in credit card debt, an increase of $473 over last year.

Hopper: Expect the most expensive holiday airfare in five years

Holiday airfare is expected to be the most expensive in 5 years as pandemic fears wane.

Fare tracker Hopper says strong demand and limited capacity will keep fares aloft.

Travel experts recommend flexibility and traveling outside of the busiest travel days.

Starbucks will unveil its “Reinvention” Tuesday

Starbucks will unveil its “Reinvention” on Tuesday.

The plan is expected to address efficiency at its cafes and improve employee turnover rates.

There may be some store remodeling as well.