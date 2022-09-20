Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

CSX employees: More needed in railroad deal

Some CSX railroad workers say more will be needed to get their approval of last week’s railroad deal that averted a strike.

While union leadership is supporting the agreement, at least some rank-and-file workers are less enthusiastic, based on social media posts and conversations with employees at CSX Corp.

One CSX worker told business journals that the deal will “get jammed down their throats, but it’s garbage.”

It could take weeks to ratify the contract, and the unions have agreed not to strike while that process is ongoing.

Midwestern states create hydrogen coalition

Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin have set up a Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition.

The coalition is designed to help develop a hydrogen market in the region, with the goals of creating more jobs and reducing emissions of carbon and other pollutants.

The governors pledged in a memorandum of understanding to seek infrastructure investments, align incentive programs, cooperate on workforce development programs, work together to obtain federal funding, and remove barriers to hydrogen development, among other things.

Nissan: Not all child safety seats fit all vehicles

Nissan, which launched Snug Kids, an industry-first safety seat program 20 years ago, is reminding people that not all child safety seats fit all vehicles

Nissan safety engineers have spent thousands of hours evaluating hundreds of safety seats to help parents confidently select a child restraint system that fits their Nissan or Infiniti while also providing valuable tips on the proper fit of a CRS.

Safety experts say purchasing a car seat is not the time to skimp due to the dangers posed by secondhand or potentially counterfeit seats.

Family Dollar recalls select Colgate products

Family Dollar is recalling select Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash products that were stored improperly and in the wrong temperature range.

Customers who bought the affected products may return them to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without a receipt.

Walmart app now includes ‘virtual fitting rooms’

Walmart is introducing a virtual fitting room feature in its app so customers can try on clothes from home.

Shoppers can upload a photo of themselves if they wish to try on some of the 270,000-plus items available.

It requires stripping down to your underwear or tight-fitting clothing to use.