Tuesday’s business headlines

DOJ could sue Google over digital ad dominance

The U.S. Department of Justice is poised to sue Google as soon as Tuesday regarding the search giant’s dominance over the digital advertising market.

The lawsuit will mark the Justice Department’s second monopoly case against the company, which is the No. 1 player in the $278.6 billion U.S. digital ad market. It controls most of the technology used to buy, sell, and serve online advertising.

Microsoft invests $10 billion in chatbot

Microsoft is investing $10 billion in OpenAI, whose ChatGPT artificial intelligence tool has lit up the internet since its introduction in November.

It amassed more than a million users within just a few days and touched off a fresh debate over the role of AI in the workplace.

ChatGPT responds to questions about topics such as political science and computer programming with detailed explanations. Analysts say Microsoft may want to use it to power a voice-powered search engine.

Maya Rudolph to replace M&M’s characters in ads

The M&M’s characters are taking a break a year after their new looks sparked controversy.

The Mars brand said Monday that its candy characters—known as “spokescandies”—will begin an “indefinite pause” from their duties. Comedian Maya Rudolph will take their place as the brand’s spokesperson.

Parents weigh in on the costs of children’s birthday parties

A survey by One Poll and Kinder Joy found the average American kid’s birthday party involves 16 guests, 9 presents, and three hours of celebration.

Parties can get expensive, but parents in the survey said free games like treasure hunts, freeze tag, and charades are still popular.

Eight in 10 parents said birthday parties are a lot different now than when they were growing up. Namely, 61% think the celebrations and decor have gotten more over-the-top, and 55% noted the cake is usually store-bought rather than homemade.