Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Romance scams causing heartbreak on Valentine’s Day

Romance scammers are using artificial intelligence to target people on Valentine’s Day.

Federal agencies are warning to be extra cautious of cyber romances.

In 2022, nearly 70,000 people were collectively conned out of $1.3 billion from romance scams, according to the federal trade commission.

Flight attendants expected to strike

Tens of thousands of flight attendants are expected to hold pickets at major airports today in an effort to pressure carriers to enhance their compensation and working conditions.

There will be pickets at more than 30 major cities, including Seattle, Houston and Tampa.

The pickets are not expected to disrupt flights.

Demand for pork decreases in younger customer

Pork demand has been good but declined in 2023.

2021 and 2022 were the best years ever for consumer level pork demand in the U.S., driven by COVID stimulus.

Younger consumers are apparently not eating as much meat in general and pork in particular.

New inflation report cites small increases

A new inflation report is out today.

This is Consumer Price Index, what we pay for food, gas, housing and other common items.

Economists forecast that overall consumer prices rose 2.9% in January from a year earlier, which would be the smallest gain since march 2021.

Free Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday

Thanks to the Super Bowl going into overtime on Sunday, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer free wings on Monday, Feb. 26.

Everyone in the U.S. can get six free boneless or traditional wings at any Buffalo Wild Wings on Feb. 26 from 2-5 p.m. local time.

The offer is available for dine-in and in-person takeout only.