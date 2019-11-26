INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

St. Elmo

St. Elmo Steak House is one of the top-grossing restaurants in the U.S.

Restaurant BusinessOnline.com says it had $20 million in sales last year with the average check at $93.

That made it the 26th highest grosser.

The next Indiana restaurant was Harry and Izzy’s at Circle Center at 96th Street, which is a spin off of St. Elmo.

Holiday spending

This Thanksgiving period – between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday – shoppers are expected to spend an average of $415 per household.

Of the shoppers who plan to shop this Thanksgiving period, 87% plan to shop in-store and 94% plan to shop online.

Mass-merchant stores and online retailers dominate preferred shopping venues.

Firearm sales

Firearm sales are expected to climb this holiday season, and potentially beyond that, amid public and political pressure for stricter gun control laws.

Fox Business says roughly 1.2 million firearms were sold nationwide in October 2019, a 10.8% increase from October 2018, according to Arms and Ammo Analytics Research Consultancy Small Arms Analytics and Forecasting.

Amazon

Injury rates at Amazon’s fulfillment center on Staten Island are more than triple the average for the industry, according to leaked documents obtained by Gizmodo.

At least 107 accidents – 103 injuries and four unspecified incidents were reported at the Staten Island facility in 2018.

A spokesperson also attributed the perceived high rate of injuries in the “under-recording of safety incidents across the industry.”