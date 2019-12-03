INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

ClusterTruck

Kroger is partnering with an Indianapolis startup called ClusterTruck to open delivery-only kitchens, also known as “dark” or “ghost” kitchens in Indianapolis, Columbus and Denver.

It’s called Kroger Delivery Kitchen.

Kroger said it would not charge delivery or service fees, making it cheaper than other delivery options such as Uber Eats.

ClusterTruck software uses algorithms to optimize operations and ensure orders are delivered within seven minutes of preparation.

French fries

Cold temperatures and the impact of Hurricane Dorian damaged potato crops in the U.S. and Canada.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is estimating that domestic potato output will drop 6% this year.

Bloomberg reports that means smaller spuds and pressure on supplies for french fry processors.

Toys

Toy sales could slum this year.

Big toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro have failed to launch any new, blockbuster toys this year, analysts say. That, in turn, has left toy franchises that are already a year old or older to pick up the slack.

BMO Capital markets said toy sales are already down this year.

Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday is peak time for e-commerce companies but also for cyber fraud.

Riskified, a payments and fraud-prevention solutions provider, says e-commerce fraud rates are highest during the Christmas sub-seas, which runs Dec. 24 and Dec. 25.

In addition, it shows that purchases via mobile apps are significantly less risky for merchants during the holiday season than at other times of the year.