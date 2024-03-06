Wednesday’s business headlines



Farm families may have to pay more for college

Lawmakers in Washington have been sounding the alarm for much of the past year about farm families potentially having to pay more money for college, the reason being that the family farms and small businesses will be valued in the student’s financial assessment.

Government regulators slash late credit card fees

New government regulations are slashing the late fees charged by many credit card companies, knocking the penalty for a late payment down to $8 per incident rather than an industry average of $32.

Electric vehicles release more toxins than gas vehicles

Electric vehicles release more toxic particles into the atmosphere and are worse for the environment than their gas-powered counterparts, a new study shows.

Dartmouth men’s basketball team becomes first college team to unionize

The men’s basketball team at Dartmouth has become the first college team ever to unionize. the vote comes after college athletes are now getting paid for their names, images, and likenesses.

Target launching new paid membership

Target is launching a paid membership program next month, similar to Amazon Prime or Walmart Plus. The new program, called Target Circle 360, will give members free two-day shipping, and same-day delivery from Target’s delivery service Shipt for orders over $35.