Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

U.S. companies to pay 3.4% raise to workers in 2022

U.S. companies are expecting to pay an average 3.4% raise to workers in 2022.

The Willis Towers Watson survey found difficulty finding and retaining workers is the top reason cited for higher pay.

That growth would be higher than in 2020 and 2021 and is expected across all types of positions, regardless of seniority.

Oil production in Permian Basin sets record

Oil production in the Permian Basin set a record in December.

Crude supply from the basin, which includes Texas and New Mexico, averaged 4.92 million barrels a day last month, according to the Energy Information Administration.

Customers upset over Dollar Tree raising prices

Consumers are taking to social media to vent their frustration with Dollar Tree’s new pricing.

Dollar Tree said in November that it planned to roll out price increases that will take its midpoint to $1.25 due to inflation.

Dollar Tree said despite the social media complaints, customers are mostly understanding of the price hike.

YouTube to stop making original shows

YouTube will stop making its own original shows asap

The video giant says it’ll focus funds elsewhere.

The move comes amid the so-called streaming wars.

Disney customers complain about price increases

Disney customers took to social media to rip the mouse house’s theme parks over higher admission fees, as well as more expensive, lackluster food and staffing shortages.

Disney, which has been hit hard by the pandemic, has been increasing prices in order to make up for the loss of business.