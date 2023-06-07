Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

UPS workers considering a strike

Hundreds of thousands of UPS workers this week could authorize a strike that will bring the world’s biggest package courier to a standstill. This comes as Americans become more reliant on delivery.

A nationwide UPS strike would be the largest work stoppage in U.S. history, and the results will be announced on June 16th.

Report: 54 corporate bankruptcies in May

There were 54 corporate bankruptcies in the U.S. in May, bringing this year’s total to 286, according to new data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.

That’s the highest number of U.S. corporate bankruptcies recorded for the first five months of the year since 2010.

This year’s bankruptcies include Party City, Serta Simmons, and the parent of Silicon Valley Bank.

Expert: US is in a ‘cardboard recession’

The U.S. is said to be in a “cardboard recession.” In other words, the demand of cardboard boxes is down and that has preceded recessions in the past.

A downturn could mean a drop in inflation.

Salesforce offers donation if employees come back

Salesforce is telling employees it will donate $10 per day to charity if they come back to the office.

Salesforce Co-CEO Marc Benioff has complained about loss of office culture due to work from home.

McDonald’s celebrates grimace with new meal

Grimace is being celebrated at McDonald’s with a special birthday meal for kids. USA Today reports it will be topped off by a new purple milkshake.

It’s all part of a Grimace birthday celebration, beginning June 12, which includes a limited-edition Grimace birthday meal, which comes with either a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries.