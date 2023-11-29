Wednesday’s business headlines

Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines

Big holiday spenders in Hamilton County

There are some big spenders in Carmel and Fishers.

A new report from Wallethub says they’re among U.S. cities with the highest budgets this holiday season.

Carmel will spend the most in Indiana at just over $3,100 — the 16th highest in the U.S.

Fishers was 21st in holiday spending at just over $3,000.

Bank of America must pay fine for false mortgages

Bank of America agreed to pay $12 million in fines for submitting false mortgage-lending information to the us government.

From early 2016 through late 2020, some of the bank’s loan officers failed to ask mortgage applicants for their race, ethnicity, and sex as required under federal law, and then falsely recorded that the customers declined to provide the information, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Bank of America had claimed it properly collected demographic data in more than 99% of applications in the years reviewed by the CFPB.

Black Friday gun sales

Black Friday gun sales smashed a record, according to the FBI.

Sales of firearms, led by handguns, broke the previous black friday record last week, a continuation of the nation’s backlash to growing violent crime.

Law enforcement agencies nationwide are warning people, especially parents and guardians, about a privacy update on the iPhone that can allow users to share private information.

According to agencies in multiple states, the new iOS 17 update includes a feature that allows users to share contact information and photos by holding two iphones together.

The feature is called namedrop and it can be disabled by going into setting and turning it off.

Doritos develops tech to silence crunching

Doritos has new AI software that lets you crunch chips during calls without annoying your friends.

It can silence chewing sounds on calls, especially during gaming sessions.

The software works on PCs with any program where users rely on headphones to make calls.