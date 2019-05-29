Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Workforce

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting record growth in the state’s labor force.

The department says Indiana’s labor force is currently 3.42 million which counts individuals who have a job or are actively searching for one.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in April remained unchanged at 3.6%.

Purdue startups

Three startups based on Purdue University Technologies are eligible to receive investments totaling $750,000 in matching funds.

The Purdue Research Foundation foundry’s investment fund will hand out the money so those companies can have cash to pursue their business dreams.

Each of the three companies are in the life sciences industry.

Airports

The grounding of the 737 Max8 could be just one problem faced by airports and passengers this summer.

Also, Bloomberg reports TSA staff has been sent to the Mexican border, which could mean canceled flights and longer security lines.

The trade group Airlines for American predicts 257 million people will fly this summer, a record.

Amazon

Amazon may be about to cut loose thousands of small businesses that sell on its site.

Bloomberg reports the e-commerce giant is about to cease bulk ordering for “thousands of mostly smaller suppliers,” which could have a devastating effect for those mom-and-pop operations.

However, an Amazon spokesperson says the Bloomberg story information and sources are wrong.