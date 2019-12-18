Home/Latest News, National, News, Top Video/California Denny’s damaged after surprise mosh pit

Top Video

California Denny’s damaged after surprise mosh pit

by:
Posted:

(WISH) — I’ll take one order of “Moons Over My Hammy” with a side of … a mosh pit?

A video of a rock concert at a California Denny’s is making its rounds online after one California teen threw a birthday party over the weekend at the Orange County restaurant.

In the video, light fixtures rattle and music thumps as a mosh pit breaks out. The show got a bit out of hand and some of the restaurant’s furniture was broken.

The band that performed at the restaurant got wind of the damages and launched a GoFundMe to help the owner pay for the repairs.

According to “Mashable,” the hard-core performances became a thing at Denny’s last year when a video of one 2013 performance at the restaurant chain resurfaced.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE TOP VIDEO STORIES

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

by: Katierra WinfreyKatierra Winfrey /

I

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One group is pushing for Indiana to […]
Read the Full Article

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

by: FRANK BAJAK, AP Technology WriterFRANK BAJAK, AP Technology Writer /

I

Russian agents launched a phishing campaign in November aimed at stealing the login credentials for employees of Burisma Holdings.
Read the Full Article

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

by: Sierra HigniteSierra Hignite /

I

To someone who is not familiar with the signs of human trafficking, a victim could be mistaken for a prostitute or a runaway.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /

Russians hacked company key to Ukraine scandal: researchers

News /

Human trafficking impacts Hoosiers

Top Video /

IMPD moving more officers into beats to lower crime rate

News /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.