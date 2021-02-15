Carmel art gallery featuring Black artists gains national attention

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– The Kuaba Gallery in Carmel has been featuring work from artists not only in central Indiana but around the world. Now people all over the country are noticing the talent of some of the artists who showcase their talent in Jayne During’s gallery.

A writer for Martha Stewart’s website decided to put a spotlight on two of her gallery’s featured artists, painter Chika Idu and sculptor Dominic Benhura, as a part of a feature on Black talent.

The article, “Nine Black Artists Creating Incredible Things for Your Home,” highlights people who specialize in anything from ceramics to mixed media contemporary art.

As a native of Ghana, During talked Monday about what it’s like to achieve the attention for the artistic storytelling of Idu, who comes from Nigeria, and Benhura, who’s from Zimbabwe.

She also talked about what inspired her to move the gallery from downtown Indianapolis to the Carmel Arts & Design District, and discussed her appreciation for the city of Carmel for getting the word out about her place.

Watch the videos for more.