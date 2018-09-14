Carteret-Craven Electric Coop outage restoration at 10,350

More than 350 line crews and tree cutting crews are assisting with the damage left by Florence all across Carteret-Craven Electric Coop’s service territory.

Power has been restored to some 10,350 services by Tuesday morning.

“We are still waiting for transmission power to the majority of our substations, but crews still have plenty of work to do to repair our distribution system, which was extensively damaged during the storm,” said CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia.

The transmission feed into the Maysville station did not fail, so they focused first on repairs that allowed the co-op to get electricity back to substations along Highway 58, Bogue Banks, and parts of Highway 24.

PREVIOUS:

The Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op, along with sister co-op crews and contractor crews are ready to start clearing damages Florence on Friday.

Close to 150 line workers from Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia are joining 30 CCEC line workers.

Damage assessment on Thursday showed extensive damage to the distribution system that provides power to some 40,000 electric services in Carteret County, Havelock, and parts of Jones and Onslow counties.

“The relentless rain and wind from Hurricane Florence made it difficult to simply get out and assess damages,” said CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia. “Plus, assessment teams faced roads blocked entirely by fallen trees or flooding.”

Broken transmission and distribution poles, lines tangled in large trees and other damages will take time to be repaired.



Restoration progress will be visible at http://outage.carteretcraven.coop.



PREVIOUS:

40,000 people without power after the Carteret-Craven Electric Co-op’s system suffered a heavy blow due to Hurricane Florence.

Authorities say that there is a possibility of prolonged outages that could last for several days.

“When we have a storm like this, people may have unrealistic expectations based on what they see in their neighborhoods,” said CCEC Communications Director Lisa Galizia. “We have a comprehensive storm restoration plan that we will follow once conditions allow.”

A team from Tennessee arrived at CCEC last night, and another 60 lineworkers from co-ops in Virginia and Alabama are staged to the west and expected to arrive soon.

The cooperative will not begin any work until the storm moves.

“They are prepared, they have the equipment they need, and they are eager to begin work,” Galizia said. “However, we are not going to send any of them into harm’s way.”

Once restoration begins, progress will be visible on our online outage map at http://outage.carteretcraven.coop.