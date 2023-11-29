Colts, Lucas Oil team up for Giving Tuesday at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil celebrated Giving Tuesday with patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II visited with patients and their families to spread some joy. Moore was joined by Morgan and Katie Lucas to announce a new partnership for the holiday season. Lucas Oil is matching donations up to the first $100,000 to the hospital.

Moore shared why it’s important for him to give. “I’m from a great village in Valdosta, Georgia, that has taught me to give, and every time I give and give to this community I feel like I’m giving to my childhood and giving to those who have instilled that inside of me.”

Fans can donate to the hospital online.