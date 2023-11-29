Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Colts, Lucas Oil team up for Giving Tuesday at hospital

Colts, Lucas Oil team up for Giving Tuesday

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil celebrated Giving Tuesday with patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

Cornerback Kenny Moore II visited with patients and their families to spread some joy. Moore was joined by Morgan and Katie Lucas to announce a new partnership for the holiday season. Lucas Oil is matching donations up to the first $100,000 to the hospital.

Moore shared why it’s important for him to give. “I’m from a great village in Valdosta, Georgia, that has taught me to give, and every time I give and give to this community I feel like I’m giving to my childhood and giving to those who have instilled that inside of me.”

Fans can donate to the hospital online.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Violence, gunfire hit popular Broad...
I-Team 8 /
Docs: Expelled Zionsville student arrested...
Crime Watch 8 /
Dolly Parton’s album makes #1...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Gather 22
All Indiana /
Vocalist, George Perris releases new...
All Indiana /
Rev your engines, grab your...
All Indiana /
Slick roads and snow: How...
Local News /
5 Indy bookstores for finding...
Local News /