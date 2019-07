INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts and Irsay family provided a large donation to Wheeler Mission Tuesday.

Wheeler Mission made the announcement that the $100,000 gift will go toward expanding its center for women and children.

The donation is part of an effort to raise $1.25 million to build a new building that will provide 164 new beds for women and children.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Wheeler’s work in Indianapolis.