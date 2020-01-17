Top Video

Company to present IMPD with check in honor of fallen police dog

Company to present IMPD with check in honor of fallen police dog

by: Katie Wisely
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Henry Schein is honoring the legacy of former Fishers police K9 Harlej by donating a check to IMPD to help with the cost of a new one.

Henry Schein is the world’s largest provider of healthcare solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners.

Harlej’s story showed them just how important K9’s are to a police department, so they began raising money to help IMPD add another K9 to the unit.

In November, Harlej was killed while tracking suspects during a traffic stop. Officer Jarred Koopman has served as his handler since he joined the department in 2015.

Lieutenant Robert Streadling, Patrol officer Scott Hartmann and K9 Turbo from the IMPD K9 Unit will receive the check on IMPD’S behalf.

