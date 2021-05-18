Coronavirus

Former surgeon general: ‘Time was right’ to remove mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams believes the science is there to support removing the mask mandate for people who have been vaccinated.

Adams is from Indiana and lives here now. He stopped by News 8 to talk about what the Centers for Disease Control could have done to get the message out more effectively.

“The time was right on a national, on a population level, to start to ease some of these restrictions,” Adams said. “Where I think the CDC could have done a much better job is in terms of communication. They didn’t do a good job of communicating with local public health officials. And I used to be one. I ran the Indiana State Department of Health, and I know you just can’t blindside local health officials with this type of information.”



Adams says he supports keeping the mask mandate in schools.

He believes by the fall kids will be able to go back to school full time without masks.