Indiana exceeds 23,000 coronavirus deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana has exceeded 23,000 coronavirus deaths, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

The state has recorded 23,016 deaths and 984 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus through Thursday. In the previous week, a total of 32 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

The United States has recorded more than 1,023,000 deaths from the coronavirus, according to a dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.

The department on Friday released new COVID-19 collected through Thursday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The data says 8,964 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week. The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,798,430 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,384,813 tests have been administered.

The state also says 677 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 9,890,666 vaccine doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,798,250 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 54.6% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,620,390 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 560,906,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,366,000 deaths.

