Coronavirus

Indiana reports 302 new COVID-19 cases; 21 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 302 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 2 to March 7.

A total of 1,685,532 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 21 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana between Feb. 13 and March 7.

A total of 22,139 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 899 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,091,730 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 608 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,168,904 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,689,128 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,489,291 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 448,699,217 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,011,678 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.