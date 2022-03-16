Coronavirus

Indiana reports 303 new COVID-19 cases; 37 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 303 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Aug. 23, 2021 to March 15, 2022.

A total of 1,687,920 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 37 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana from Feb. 3, 2022, to March 15, 2022.

A total of 22,322 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 907 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,217,120 tests have been administered since Feb 26, 2020.

There are currently 446 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,182,008 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,693,718 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,490,552 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 462,365,160 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,055,053 deaths.

