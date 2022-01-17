Coronavirus

Indiana to put mobile clinic in Carmel for COVID-19 testing, vaccinations

A coronavirus vaccine clinic opened April 14, 2021, at 9503 E. 33rd St. near North Post Road, to provide better access for Indianapolis east-side residents. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Health is putting a mobile clinic for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in Hamilton County for four days starting Wednesday.

Hamilton County Health Department has been “working around the clock to process as many tests as we can, but we’re limited by supply and staff,” Chris Walker, the emergency preparedness coordinator, in a news release issued Monday.

The clinic will be open from noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at Jill Perelman Pavilion, 3000 W. 116th St. That’s in west Carmel near University High School and West Park, and between Shelbourne and Towne roads.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are accepted. People can register for the clinic through the website ourshot.in.gov.

Hamilton County is the state’s fourth-largest by population, with more than 347,000 residents, according to the 2020 Census.