ISDH: 1,263 new COVID-19 cases; 5 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 1,263 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on April 16.

A total of 707,111 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says five more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between April 15 and April 16.

A total of 12,808 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 408 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 13.9%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 5.1%.

There are currently 861 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 9,420,805 tests have been administered to 3,330,579 Hoosiers.

ISDH says 3,699,872 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 1,552,648 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

To register for a vaccine appointment, click here.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 668,085 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 140,082,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 79,841,000 recoveries and more than 3,002,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.