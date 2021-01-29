ISDH: 2,647 new COVID-19 cases; 46 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 2,647 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded between Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.

A total of 622,625 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 46 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 14 and Jan. 28. ISDH says 8 of the deaths occurred on Jan. 28.

A total of 9,549 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 376 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 17.3%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 8.7%.

There are currently 1,725 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,929,205 tests have been administered to 2,940,233 individuals.

Additionally, 15,890 Hoosiers received their first dose of the vaccine within the last 24 hours while 5,267 have been fully vaccinated in the last day.

A total of 518,997 Hoosiers have gotten the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as 127,521 Indiana residents have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 403,634 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 101,636,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 56,202,000 recoveries and more than 2,194,000 deaths.

