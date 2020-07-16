ISDH: More than 730 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health announced 735 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths.

The new COVID-19 cases are from July 15 and the newly announced deaths are from between May 22 and July 15.

In total, there are 54,080 COVID-19 cases and 2,602 deaths related to the virus in Indiana.

According to the department, there have been 595,558 tests administered in the state.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 13,589,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,607,000 recoveries and more than 584,000 deaths.

