Coronavirus

US Navy team deployed to Indiana to support IU Health

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-person team of medical personnel from the U.S. Navy will deploy to Indiana to assist IU Health Methodist Hospital at the request of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The military personnel include nurses, respiratory therapists and medical doctors, U.S. Army North said Monday in a press release.

Another 20-person team is being sent to Wisconsin to assist Bellin Hospital in Green Bay.

U.S. Army North said that there are 10 other teams currently working in other states — two in Colorado, three in Michigan, two in Minnesota, one in Montana and two in New Mexico.

“Since COVID began, our military medical personnel have been committed to fighting the pandemic and supporting our local, state and federal partners and communities in need,” said Lt. Gen. John R.

Evans, Jr., U.S. Army North commander. “As we look ahead to the holiday season and 2022, we must remain vigilant in our fight, especially now as Indiana and Wisconsin are added to our supported states, and we must keep in our thoughts the service members and healthcare professionals on the front lines.”