1 dead, 3 injured in separate overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and three others are injured after three separate shootings overnight, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD officers were first called to the 1400 block of Pruitt Street on the city’s near west side around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of two people shot. Officers located two victims and they were considered to be in serious condition.

About two hours later a gunshot victim walked into Community Hospital East. Police believe that victim was shot in the 4200 block of North College Avenue on the city’s north side. That victim is in stable condition.

Officers were called again to the 700 block of Canal Court on reports of a person shot around 3:40 a.m. That’s near Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Street between West St. Clair and West Michigan streets just west of the canal. When officers arrived they found one victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victims in the shootings have not been identified.

Information about what led to the shootings or if any suspects were taken into custody was not immediately available. The investigations are ongoing.