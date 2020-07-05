1 dead in Muncie police shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A person is dead after a police shooting in Muncie early Sunday morning.

According to Indiana State Police, Muncie Police Department officers were called to an alley in the area of 14th Street and South High Street around 2:10 a.m. Sunday on reports of a suicidal person.

Officers did not locate the person until about 20 minutes later.

“During the encounter with the person the officers discharged their weapons wounding the person,” ISP said in a release to News 8.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital and later died.

Police say a plastic BB gun and a knife were found at the scene of the shooting.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty.

No other details have been released. State police are investigating the shooting.