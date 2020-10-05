1 dead in shooting on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Sunday night shooting on the city’s east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3000 block of Forest Manor Avenue — that’s near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive — around 8:05 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

They arrived to find a victim who was deceased, according to Officer Samone Burris with IMPD Public Affairs.

No additional information about the identity of the victim or the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

The Sunday evening shooting was less than 2 miles from the scene of an overnight shooting that left three people dead outside the Grand sports bar in the area of North Olney Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.